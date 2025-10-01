In Milan, Palermo, and Rome, designer jewelry and watches

Jewels that have not been redeemed from the pledge managed by Affide, a credit company: the next three auctions of valuables have a total estimate of over €800,000, with approximately 400 lots, including designer watches. Affide’s Special Auctions (part of the Dorotheum Group), dubbed Autumn Treasures 2025, are held digitally on the company’s website.

The first event is in Milan (auction closes October 9). The catalog includes a selection ranging from high-end jewelry to designer watches, including a two-tone gold ring with a rectangular emerald of approximately 9 carats and brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 4 carats, with a starting price of €9,000 (lot 80). A sapphire and diamond band bracelet in two-tone gold, featuring a central sapphire of over 6 carats, has a starting price of €5,600 (lot 77). Among watches, a 1990s Patek Philippe Gondolo with automatic movement, white dial, and leather strap is up for sale, starting at €7,200 (lot 132).



Another auction in Palermo (closing October 16) features a catalog combining jewelry and watchmaking classics, including a 2006 Rolex Daytona in steel with a black dial and Oyster bracelet, complete with its original set, starting at €9,000 (lot 63). Among the jewelry items, a white gold bracelet with emeralds and diamonds, totaling 5.5 carats of diamonds and over 1.4 carats of emeralds, has a starting price of €3,000 (lot 26). A ring with a 2.8-carat central diamond, accompanied by a gemological report, is offered from €4,000 (lot 31).



The third auction is in Rome (ending October 23). Among the lots, a white gold and platinum ring with a 2.5-carat rectangular diamond and baguette-cut diamonds, starting at €6,000 (lot 55). A ring with a sapphire of over 8 carats, set in white gold with brilliant-cut diamonds, accompanied by a gemological report, starts at €3,000 (lot 95). A yellow gold Cartier Love bracelet is offered from €2,900 (lot 113).

Lots sold online can be viewed during viewings at Affide’s Milan, Palermo, and Rome branches.

