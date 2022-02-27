









Jewelery sold with a vending machine. It’s the idea of ​​Marla Aaron ♦ ︎

A sophisticated jewelry vending machine located in a shop-in-shop in New York, in the refined settings of Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue. The idea, even if the initiative is limited to the month of March, comes from Marla Aaron or, better than the brand’s marketing manager, Sarah Daniel. But this is not an experiment. In fact, the designer had already tested a jewelry vending machine installed at the Brooklyn Museum years ago.



And after the experiment, which lasted a few months, Marla Aaron had decided to move the distributor outside, in the park adjacent to The William Vale hotel, in the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood, also in Brooklyn. Now to purchase a jewel from the distributor, customers must purchase a $ 110 token for sale from Bergdorf Goodman and then use it like any other vending machine. In return, you receive a small clear plastic egg, such as those containing gadgets or candy for children, with a sterling silver Babylock, the smallest piece in Marla Aaron’s most sought-after collection.But there is more. Because the distributor is also, in a sense, a lottery. In fact, among the many silver jewels, a much more expensive gold Babylock was hidden. And with a little luck, you can get an upgrade for the price of a simple silver jewel. In the previous experiment, at the vending machine near The William, inside the vending machine there were 12 pieces priced from $ 165 for a sterling silver Babylock, up to $ 1588 for a 14-karat yellow gold piece of jewelry on a sterling silver chain oxidized.