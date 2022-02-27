vetrina — February 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

With futuroRemoto Unconventional Jewelery on the catwalk




Fashion and jewelry: it is the story of a friendship destined to last for a long time. The list of stylists who have collaborated with jewelry designers is numerous and to this is now added the capsule collection called Unconventional Jewelery created by Ennio Capasa in collaboration with Gianni De Benedittis, founder and soul of the futuroRemoto brand. The jewels of the collection appeared on the catwalk, on the occasion of the Milanese fashion shows.

Orecchino sospeso in argento
Orecchino sospeso in argento

In homage to another fashion, which this time concerns a social aspect, jewels are indicated as genderless and fluid. Men or women are categories that, at least in the fashion world, seem to have less and less meaning. The Unconventional Jewelery is made of ethical silver and gold, blue Thaitian pearls extrapolated with sustainable systems and is made and distributed by futuroRemoto.
Orecchini cubo in argento rodiato nero e oro
Orecchini cubo in argento rodiato nero e oro

Orecchini in argento etico e perle di Tahiti indossati
Orecchini in argento etico e perle di Tahiti indossati
Orecchini in argento etico e perle di Tahiti
Orecchini in argento etico e perle di Tahiti
Orecchini in argento etico e perle
Orecchini in argento etico e perle

Orecchini cubo in indossati
Orecchini cubo indossati







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *