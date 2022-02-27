









Fashion and jewelry: it is the story of a friendship destined to last for a long time. The list of stylists who have collaborated with jewelry designers is numerous and to this is now added the capsule collection called Unconventional Jewelery created by Ennio Capasa in collaboration with Gianni De Benedittis, founder and soul of the futuroRemoto brand. The jewels of the collection appeared on the catwalk, on the occasion of the Milanese fashion shows.



In homage to another fashion, which this time concerns a social aspect, jewels are indicated as genderless and fluid. Men or women are categories that, at least in the fashion world, seem to have less and less meaning. The Unconventional Jewelery is made of ethical silver and gold, blue Thaitian pearls extrapolated with sustainable systems and is made and distributed by futuroRemoto.