The fantasies of Frédéric Mané











The Paris Frédéric Mané designer paints pieces of fine jewelry and opened a studio in the corner from Place Vendome.

It is not true that dreams are unattainable. It is not true that you can not keep in your jewelry box the pieces you want to own. And finally, it is not true that you have to be super rich to enjoy a diamond necklace, a bracelet with rubies or a ring with many sapphires. The solution to achieve the precious dreams, without being the wife of Bill Gates, is that of Frédéric Mané: just buy some thick paper, a box of watercolors and, most difficult aspect, have a lot of imagination. Frédéric Mané has made its way as a jewelry designer with a strong personality.



Born in Perpignan, a city on the border with Spain, he studied at the École supérieure des arts appliqués in Paris. And now, the strong success, has opened a design studio a few steps from Place Vendome. He edited collections of Parisian jewelry Mathon. But, in the past, he has also expanded its creativity to luxury accessories. In addition to the drawing, for the high jewelery pieces, Mané monitors the technical process of creation, until completion. In short, it is what invents collier and a set of Arabian Nights, but you never know, because the jewel has the name of Maison that sells its. Federico Graglia

















