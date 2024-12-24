Spilla Luna con pavé di diamanti
Spilla Luna con pavé di diamanti

A touch of vintage in Wyld Box

After working for Oscar de la Renta and for years in the role of Global Luxury Brand Consulting, with over two decades of experience in buying and selling wholesale, Rosanna Fiedler founded the jewelry brand Wyld Box, based in New York, in 2023. The brand uses 18-karat gold and silver, and works exclusively with natural diamonds and stones such as malachite and onyx. Prices range from $300 to $25,000. The style is modern, very simple, but also elegant, and does not hide a vintage inspiration, with soft and essential lines.

Bracciale della collezione Luna
Luna Collection Bracelet

The first collection of the new brand was Luna. The use of the Italian word instead of the English one, moon, is a reference to the roots of her Sicilian family of origin, the Miniaci. Wyld Box jewelry is currently available for retail at Maxfield and Elyse Walker and online at FWRD.com and Olivela.com.

Bracciale con onice
Onyx Bracelet
Orecchini con pavé di diamanti
Diamond Pavé Earrings
Anello con onice
Onyx Ring
Anello con malachite
Malachite Ring
Rosanna Fiedler
Rosanna Fiedler

Red

