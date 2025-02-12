Collane di CCWW Designs
Collane di CCWW Designs

Precious Shells with CCWW Designs

CCWW Designs is an American jewelry brand founded by women. Christina Puchi’s idea was a creative way to wear the shells she collected and carried with her everywhere. Her passion turned into a profession. Her shell jewelry caught the attention of Bergdorf’s designer Betty Halbreich. CCWW Designs by Christina Puchi was born. Today, Christina designs her jewelry collection just steps from the beach in Florida, and collects the same shells she uses in her work. Each piece is made using a variety of materials, including 14-karat gold, carved wood, worked stone, precious and semi-precious stones and, of course, shells.

Collare in noce intagliato decorato con cinque diamanti VS+ da 3 mm; sfere e tappi in oro; dettaglio a forma di cuore in oro; catena e chiusura a moschettone
Carved walnut collar decorated with five 3mm VS+ diamonds; gold spheres and caps; gold heart detail; chain and lobster clasp

The style of the jewelry is eclectic, without barriers. Even the same type of shells are obviously different from each other, often set in a gold setting, or adorned with small colored gems. But the brand also uses colored and braided cords for simpler jewelry.

Collane con conchiglie
Shell necklaces
Anello con zaffiri multicolori e topazio centrale di 12,93 carati
Ring with multi-colored sapphires and a central topaz of 12.93 carats
Christina Puchi
Christina Puchi
Orecchini pendenti in oro
Gold drop earrings
Anello in legno, con diamanti, zaffiri, citrini, interno in oro
Wooden ring, with diamonds, sapphires, citrines, gold interior

Collier in oro bianco 18 carati, oro giallo e platino, con opale nero ovale cabochon da 13,19 carati come pietra centrale
