CCWW Designs is an American jewelry brand founded by women. Christina Puchi’s idea was a creative way to wear the shells she collected and carried with her everywhere. Her passion turned into a profession. Her shell jewelry caught the attention of Bergdorf’s designer Betty Halbreich. CCWW Designs by Christina Puchi was born. Today, Christina designs her jewelry collection just steps from the beach in Florida, and collects the same shells she uses in her work. Each piece is made using a variety of materials, including 14-karat gold, carved wood, worked stone, precious and semi-precious stones and, of course, shells.

The style of the jewelry is eclectic, without barriers. Even the same type of shells are obviously different from each other, often set in a gold setting, or adorned with small colored gems. But the brand also uses colored and braided cords for simpler jewelry.