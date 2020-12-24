ANELLI, COLLANE, news — December 24, 2020 at 5:10 am

The jewels dedicated to Christmas: to wear every year for at least ten days

There are jewels that can only be worn at Christmas, immediately before or immediately after. Of course, in spring it is not forbidden to choose a necklace that has as a pendant Santa Claus, but you could be mistaken for a dormouse that has just woken up from hibernation. The Christmas theme, with stars, poinsettia (the plant commonly called Christmas Star), snowflakes or packages that symbolize the gifts, is quite common. But, before buying a jewel dedicated to the most celebrated festival in the West, think about it: you can wear it only for a dozen days a year.

Any case, there are many Maison, even high-end jewelry, that have dedicated some pieces to Christmas.

Orecchini della collezione Rose de Noël di Van Cleef & Arpels
Orecchini della collezione Rose de Noël di Van Cleef & Arpels

For example, the Rose de Noël series by Van Cleef & Arpels. Or the Christmas tree with Mikimoto pearl. Tiffany, instead, proposes a pendant in the shape of a gift bag, in the classic blue color of the Maison. But perhaps the most refined of all is the London ring Garrard, in rose gold and diamonds, shaped like a bow. Giulia Netrese

Spilla albero di Natale di Mikimoto, in oro e perla Akoya
Spilla albero di Natale di Mikimoto, in oro e perla Akoya
Ciondolo Tiffany (320 euro)
Ciondolo Tiffany (320 euro)
Collana Stella cometa di Chanel, oro bianco e diamanti
Collana Stella cometa di Chanel, oro bianco e diamanti
Anello di Garrard in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello di Garrard in oro rosa e diamanti

Charm albero di Natale di Pandora
Charm albero di Natale di Pandora

Babbo Natale, spilla in platino con 133 diamanti, 68 rubini
Oscar Heyman, Babbo Natale, spilla in platino con 133 diamanti, 68 rubini

Spilla Stella di Natale, con 24 rubini baguette, 75 rubini squadrati, 35 diamanti,
Oscar Heyman, spilla Stella di Natale, con 24 rubini baguette, 75 rubini squadrati, 35 diamanti,

Medaglione in oro a forma di fiocco di neve
Risultati immagini per https://gioiellis.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/medaglione-fiocco-di-neve.jpg 709 × 528
Kent Raible, medaglione in oro a forma di fiocco di neve







