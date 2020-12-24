









The jewels dedicated to Christmas: to wear every year for at least ten days

There are jewels that can only be worn at Christmas, immediately before or immediately after. Of course, in spring it is not forbidden to choose a necklace that has as a pendant Santa Claus, but you could be mistaken for a dormouse that has just woken up from hibernation. The Christmas theme, with stars, poinsettia (the plant commonly called Christmas Star), snowflakes or packages that symbolize the gifts, is quite common. But, before buying a jewel dedicated to the most celebrated festival in the West, think about it: you can wear it only for a dozen days a year.

Any case, there are many Maison, even high-end jewelry, that have dedicated some pieces to Christmas.

For example, the Rose de Noël series by Van Cleef & Arpels. Or the Christmas tree with Mikimoto pearl. Tiffany, instead, proposes a pendant in the shape of a gift bag, in the classic blue color of the Maison. But perhaps the most refined of all is the London ring Garrard, in rose gold and diamonds, shaped like a bow. Giulia Netrese





















