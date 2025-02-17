Smart jewelry is one of the trends that will accompany us in the future. This is what the Smart Jewelry – Global Strategic Business Report by ResearchAndMarkets indicates. Smart jewelry refers to rings, necklaces or bracelets that contain an electronic device that usually connects to a smartphone or computer and is able, for example, to notify the wearer that a message has arrived, or to detect data relating to the health or activity of the wearer. In short, they are a cross between a piece of jewelry and an electronic device.

According to the research, the global smart jewelry market was USD 379.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 990.7 million by 2030, growing at a rate of 17.3% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the smart jewelry market, according to analysts, is driven by several factors, including advances in wearable technology, changing consumer behavior, and growing focus on health and safety. One of the major drivers is the growing demand for discreet and stylish wearable devices.

The differences

Unlike traditional fitness trackers or smartwatches, smart jewelry offers users advanced functionality without compromising on aesthetics, making it an attractive choice for people who prioritize style. Another factor contributing to this growth is the growing awareness of personal health and wellness. Smart jewelry equipped with biometric sensors appeals to health-conscious consumers who seek continuous monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels.

Additionally, the market is benefiting from increased adoption among younger demographics, especially millennials and Gen Z, who value customization and innovation in their accessories. The ability to customize features, materials, and designs has made smart jewelry a popular choice among these age groups.

The growing emphasis on personal safety has also driven the adoption of devices with features such as SOS alerts and geolocation tracking, especially among women and the elderly. These features increase the appeal of smart jewelry as both a fashion statement and a practical tool for everyday life. Finally, the integration of AI and networking technologies, along with the expansion of e-commerce platforms, has made smart jewelry more accessible, affordable, and attractive to a global audience, cementing its position as a dynamic and fast-growing market.

Why do people like it?

Smart jewelry represents the convergence of technology and fashion, offering wearables that are not only functional, but also aesthetically appealing. Unlike traditional wearables, smart jewelry includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings that incorporate advanced technology while maintaining the look and feel of high-end accessories. These devices often feature features such as activity tracking, notification alerts, sleep monitoring, and even emergency assistance. Artificial intelligence algorithms help process the data collected by smart jewelry, offering personalized recommendations for fitness goals, improved sleep, and stress management. Additionally, advances in wireless charging and longer-lasting batteries have addressed one of the key challenges faced by early wearable technologies, ensuring convenience and usability.