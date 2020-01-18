Michael Kneebone, the jewels of the desert

From the California desert to Coachella’s atmospheres: the jewels of Michael Kneebone ♦ ︎

Withdraw to live in the desert, to draw jewels and (presumably) count the cacti from the window. This is what Michael Kneebone did, who together with his partner, interior designer Herbert Smalley, left Illinois to take refuge in El Paseo, California, not far from the Coachella Valley, where the famous festival takes place. The city is located in the Palm Desert, which in reality is not too desert, but a popular tourist destination.



Michael Kneebone designs jewels that are sold in his laboratory, or can be bought online. They are traditional jewels, unique pieces often with large stones, sometimes even sold to finance non-profit organizations.

Michael Kneebone’s career began in 1970 with a jewelery course in Deerfield, Illinois. An apprenticeship with the designer Harriet Dreisiger followed. The jeweler has therefore founded his brand, Michael K. Jewels, with a style that finds its proper place in the Californian atmosphere of Coachella and surroundings, but also well introduced in the high Californian society. Gold, but also semi-precious stones like citrines, amethysts and opals are flanked by emeralds, sapphires. Giulia Netrese















