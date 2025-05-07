Gioielli Garatti con diamanti verdi e bianchi
GM/PR by Giulia Masla is the new press office and media relations for the Italian market of the Garatti brand. The Maison, founded in 2018, specializing in fancy green and red diamonds, presented itself last autumn with the brand ambassador Bianca Balti. GM/PR is a Milanese agency specialized in fashion, luxury, design and lifestyle, founded in 2014 by Giulia Masla.

With a comprehensive approach, which includes press and global communication, brand strategy, social media, media planning and partnerships, GM/PR is a boutique agency focused on communicating the unique vision of its clients and creating an interaction with their target audience.
