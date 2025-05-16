A smile for Valentina Ferragni

A smile for the summer: Valentina Ferragni Studio presents the new Smile element. The smile symbol also enters the scene for the first time in the brand’s suite of icons, like the most popular emoji, which gives its name to the entire collection. These are light and colorful bijoux in tune with the beautiful season. The launch of Smile is the third special release of the Valentina Ferragni Studio Spring/Summer 2025 collection and is available online on the brand’s website.



Alongside the smile, the collection also features the classic lightning bolt symbols, as well as the ring earcuffs in a silver version with yellow gold plating with the addition of cubic zirconia or with fluorescent colors. The smiling face symbol is also used as the central element of a necklace composed of colored pearls that are in tune with the summer climate, and for an earcuff with the addition of blue enamel.

