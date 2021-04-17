5 questions to find out what is the right jewelry for you











How to choose the right jewelry for your personality and your appearance? Here are 5 questions to you must answer

The jewel is beautiful. Do you like. It’s within reach of your bank account. But, once worn, will it really be fine? What kind of jewel enhances your appearance? How to choose a jewel that is really nice for you? These are questions that all women who buy a jewel do and, consequently, also all the men who want to give a pair of earrings, a necklace, a ring or a bracelet.

Here are the 5 questions you must answer before buying a piece of jewelry.



1 What is your hair color?

The jewels all have a color. And even the hair has one. Better if that they’re okay together, right? Of course, the color of a jewel, for example that of gold or stones, is more important for a necklace, which is close to the wearer’s hair, rather than a bracelet or a ring, which is far from the hair. In any case, a light color, such as white gold or diamond, stands out better on black or dark brown hair. The red of the rubies or the coral can revive the brown hair, while the emerald seems perfect for the blondes, since the green is a color composed of yellow and blue. The hair not too light and not too dark, hazel color, could be perfect for more nuanced colors, such as those of opal, amber, pearls. The same goes for gold: white stands out better on a dark shade of hair, pink on brown, while yellow is considered neutral and adaptable for anyone.

2 What is the nuance of your skin?

We have already spoken in this article. To choose a jewel that is in contact with the skin, we must take into account the different nuances. In this case you can play with a match, as if the jewel was a part of the body: those with darker skin will see a warmer color stand out, such as yellow and pink gold, bronze, golden brass and copper. Conversely, for light skin, better to choose silver, platinum and white gold.

3 What is the shape of your face?

Do you have a round, oval face, a little squared, with high cheekbones or with smaller volumes, like the Asian ones? Before buying a pendant or a pair of earrings, think about how you want to enhance your face. A head tending to the sphere, is better matched with elongated jewels. On the contrary, those with a long and thin face can enlarge it with the choice of short, round shapes. Finally, if your features are not particularly sweet, better to avoid jewels with a too geometric and aggressive design: focus on soft lines, to soften the look.

4 What is the shape of your hands?

Young hands or older hands have different needs for choosing a ring. The women with fewer years usually tend to wear thinner and lighter rings, but it is not always a good choice. Instead, it is better to consider the shape of the hands: if you have a little short fingers do not exaggerate with the choice of rings too showy, which can draw attention to a part of the body that is not to be emphasized. On the contrary, elongated and supple hands can attract glances with colored rings, such as cocktails, or covering more than one finger.

5 What is your personality?

The last but, perhaps, the most important question: that jewel suits you? It seems trivial, but often it is not reflected enough on how much an accessory must be in tune with your way of coping with life. A jewel can be beautiful in the store and can be nice if you worn it, but only if it reflects your way of life. A jewel of Tamara Comolli or Daniela Villegas, for example, can be perfect for those who love nature, often dress elegantly, but informally, to those who appreciate the colors and Coachella style. But it is less suited to women who love a more classic style, not anchored to fashions. These women will prefer jewelry like those of Tiffany, Fope, Cartier.













