The novel by Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf











The life and jewels of Vittoria d'Aste-Surcouf, European designer working in San Francisco

It is said that every life is a novel, but there are lives that are more compelling than others. Like that of Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf, designer who works a stone’s throw from San Francisco. It is worth telling it, as she did on her jewelery boutique site.

Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf was born of a Greek-American mother and an Italian-French father. She spent the first years of life in the Middle East, between souks and deserts. A part of her youth, instead, passed it in France, among the ancient family possessions, in an ancient building in the Loire Valley full of ancient memories, clothes and jewels included. Finally, as a teenager she moved to the USA. All this mix of experiences has translated into the desire to start a small Maison of jewelry, Vittoria d’Aste-Surcouf Bijoux.

The family tradition inherited from the designer is also reflected on the style of her jewels: mostly rings with diamonds or colored stones.

But the style of the jewels is also influenced by her passion for ancient art: after graduating from the University of San Francisco, Victoria moved to New York to follow Master in History of Modern Art from Christie’s and attending museums and, finally, jewelery courses at the Fashion Institute of Design and Technology in the heart of Manhattan. In short, many experiences.