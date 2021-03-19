Wwake’s light philosophy



Rihanna wore a Wwake necklace to the Grammys a few years ago. She was a surprise especially for Wing Yau, a Vancouver-born designer who works and lives in Brooklin, New York. Her small, but now well-established Maison specializes in small, light and refined jewels, which have met with success above all among young women. In reality, however, the designer has an artistic background: she studied sculpture at the Rhode Island School of Design, while her childhood reminds her full of travels between the Pacific and South America, with a special passion for art and anthropology.



From art galleries and artists, Wing has moved on to jewelry – a way to celebrate sculpture on a smaller scale. In September 2013 she launched her first line of thin and airy jewelry with diamonds and opal, a stone that, she says, obsesse her. Her delicate 14-karat gold jewelry has also been liked by celebrities such as, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Solange and Zoe Kravitz. Wing Yau is also part of the Jewelry Industry Summit, Ethical Metalsmiths, Fairmined Gold Licensees.

















