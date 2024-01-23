In Vicenzaoro a jury made up of experts from Progold, Bulgari and Platinum Guild International selected the winners of the Progol3D Design Contest. Joint winners were Giulia Noascone from the European Institute of Design in Turin and Asia Roccazzella from LAO-Le Arti Orafe in Florence. The public jury instead declared Christophe Darreau of the Haute Ecole de Joallerie in Paris the winner. Over 150 projects designed by 74 students from seven schools from six countries participated in the contest. The theme identified for 2024 was B-Evolution, the jewel inspired by the industrial universe seen through the eyes of Bulgari.
Also on stage were Damiano Zito, CEO of Progold, Donatella Fici, director of Innovation and Product Development Bulgari Roma, Tai Wong, director of Innovation and Product Development Platinum Guild International, Daniela Bulgarelli, coordinator of the Jewelery and Accessory Design Course at the Ied-Institute European Design Institute of Turin, Michela Ferraro, Jewelery expert and educator at Birmingham institute of Jewellery, Fashion and Textiles.
The winners of the Progol3D Design Contest
In Vicenzaoro a jury made up of experts from Progold, Bulgari and Platinum Guild International selected the winners of the Progol3D Design Contest. Joint winners were Giulia Noascone from the European Institute of Design in Turin and Asia Roccazzella from LAO-Le Arti Orafe in Florence. The public jury instead declared Christophe Darreau of the Haute Ecole de Joallerie in Paris the winner. Over 150 projects designed by 74 students from seven schools from six countries participated in the contest. The theme identified for 2024 was B-Evolution, the jewel inspired by the industrial universe seen through the eyes of Bulgari.
Latest from news
Results in line for the Gismondi 1754 group. In 2023 the jewelry company achieved overall revenues
Are synthetic diamonds, usually defined as grown in a laboratory, a scam or an opportunity for
The countdown has begun in Milan for the new edition of the event dedicated to fashion
The Italian jewelery industry shines like what it produces. The data from the fifth edition of
Italian jewelery exports in the first nine months of 2023 increased by 11.3%, to over 8