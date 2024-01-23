In Vicenzaoro a jury made up of experts from Progold, Bulgari and Platinum Guild International selected the winners of the Progol3D Design Contest. Joint winners were Giulia Noascone from the European Institute of Design in Turin and Asia Roccazzella from LAO-Le Arti Orafe in Florence. The public jury instead declared Christophe Darreau of the Haute Ecole de Joallerie in Paris the winner. Over 150 projects designed by 74 students from seven schools from six countries participated in the contest. The theme identified for 2024 was B-Evolution, the jewel inspired by the industrial universe seen through the eyes of Bulgari.



Also on stage were Damiano Zito, CEO of Progold, Donatella Fici, director of Innovation and Product Development Bulgari Roma, Tai Wong, director of Innovation and Product Development Platinum Guild International, Daniela Bulgarelli, coordinator of the Jewelery and Accessory Design Course at the Ied-Institute European Design Institute of Turin, Michela Ferraro, Jewelery expert and educator at Birmingham institute of Jewellery, Fashion and Textiles.