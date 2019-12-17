You and Kim Hye Mee











The modern and reversible rings of Belgian designer Kimy Gringoire Lejeune and her brand Kim Hye Mee ♦

She is named Kimy Gringoire Lejeune and she founded the brand Kim Hye Mee. She is of Asian origin, but naturalized Belgian, and married with a tattoo artist, Alex Lejeune. Wedding rings and crosses were the first step in the jewelry. Then, the field has expanded, with an eclectic style and different, which includes jewelry as handcuffs (rose gold), which can be opened by pressing a diamond. They come in two sizes, for him and her.



Or Boucle Diamant, an earring rose gold that can be transformed into headset minimalist diamond-studded. The One Swing collection now offers earrings with circles that are worn in an unusual way. Or a ring with a double evolution rose gold, covering the fingers and ends with two small globes studded with diamonds. M.d.B.















