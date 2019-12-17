ANELLI, vetrina — December 17, 2019 at 4:00 am

You and Kim Hye Mee





The modern and reversible rings of Belgian designer Kimy Gringoire Lejeune and her brand Kim Hye Mee ♦

She is named Kimy Gringoire Lejeune and she founded the brand Kim Hye Mee. She is of Asian origin, but naturalized Belgian, and married with a tattoo artist, Alex Lejeune. Wedding rings and crosses were the first step in the jewelry. Then, the field has expanded, with an eclectic style and different, which includes jewelry as handcuffs (rose gold), which can be opened by pressing a diamond. They come in two sizes, for him and her.

Orecchino della collezione Distrito Federal II in oro bianco, diamanti tormalina verde
Or Boucle Diamant, an earring rose gold that can be transformed into headset minimalist diamond-studded. The One Swing collection now offers earrings with circles that are worn in an unusual way. Or a ring with a double evolution rose gold, covering the fingers and ends with two small globes studded with diamonds. M.d.B.

Orecchino della collezione Distrito Federal II in oro bianco e rosa, diamanti
Orecchino in oro rosa e rubino
Orecchini Foyer Total Sparkle in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchino della collezione Age in oro bianco, diamanti, rubino a goccia
Anello reversibile in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi e neri
Kim Hye Mee, anello reversibile in oro rosa e diamanti neri
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello revesibile Swing Swing in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro rosa e rubini
Kim Hye Mee
Manette in oro
Orecchino One Swing
