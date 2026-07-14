The collection, combining diamonds of different sizes and shapes, is also available in a ready-to-wear version.

Twist is a musical genre born in the 1960s, originating from rock and roll, which became very popular thanks to the invention of the dance of the same name. But twist also refers to another skill: that of braiding or twisting something. In the case of the Twist collection by Valentina Callegher, a goldsmith in Valenza, the skill was to combine diamonds of different sizes on a single surface. Crafted primarily in white gold, with a rose gold version also available, the Twist collection offers two different interpretations: in white gold, the setting dissolves into the view, amplifying the perception of the central stone and enhancing its brilliance; in rose gold, however, the design emerges more clearly, highlighting the graphic strength of the creation.

The jewelry features a double row of brilliant-cut diamonds surrounding the center stone, available in various shapes, including octagonal, oval, round, heart, and pear cuts. The first row of diamonds slightly overlaps the center stone, eliminating the need for additional visible metal and amplifying the effect of continuous light. The second row of diamonds completes the composition as a decorative element, emphasizing the jewel’s preciousness and visual impact.

Twist offers each cut both in solitaire and contrarié arrangements. The collection also includes two-piece pendants, designed for more dramatic interpretations, while the rings are designed to be combined, creating new and personal configurations. The collection also introduces a ready-to-wear interpretation, with an outer row of diamonds that leaves room for a polished gold frame, available in rose gold and yellow gold, which enhances the material and gives the jewelry a minimalist and contemporary aesthetic. This version is also available in all the collection’s shapes. In the octagonal version, the ring and pendant are also offered in an original horizontal orientation, a distinctive detail that makes wearing it even more modern and original.