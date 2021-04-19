









The goal of creating something original starting from a simple gold thread is the often unfulfilled dream of almost all jewelers. Rachel Shaw, founder and designer of the London brand Ruifier, almost always succeeds. An example is one of the latest collections, Cosmo, which uses thin 18-karat gold bands or, alternatively, plated metal, along with white or black pearls and some small diamonds. As the name of the collection indicates, the jewels have a shape that is inspired by stars and planets. But, although the theme is quite common, the jewels are original and with a very special grace.



Ruifier is a jewelry brand that has become famous for its Visage collection, which uses emojis to make pendants, rings and bracelets. The jewelry is sold in upscale department stores and online. They are also popular with celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Suki Waterhouse, Kristen Wiig, Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner and G-Dragon. Ruifier also opened its first store in Harbor City, Hong Kong.