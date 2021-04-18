Kimberly McDonald’s natural stones











The stones, often rough, but of exceptional impact, by Kimberly McDonald ♦ jewels

Kimberly McDonald is also famous because many of her jewels went to brighten up famous clothes and skins: from former First Lady Michelle Obama to Cameron Diaz or Melissa McCarthy. But in reality her passion didn’t start with celebrities: she was born in North Carolina, she grew up collecting agate and geodes. In short, as a girl she was a lover of minerals. And this fixed idea of her stuck in her head: just look at her jewels, which seem inspired by the mineral department of a natural history museum. Her jewels, in fact, are known for the design that she uses geodes, agates, opals and diamonds in a natural version. In any case, the idea was liked.



The idea, however, liked. “Whenever the First Lady Michelle Obama wearing my jewels i am full of pride,” she confessed. “I know that she has the ability to select anything you want. And I respect her a lot and I appreciate that you have chosen my work on several occasions”. Perhaps Michelle, who is a nature lover, loves it was just the style of the jewelry, which also uses raw forms: geode, opal, emerald and agate are the first four materials with which the collections are made. That does not mean that they are less sexy, as you see in the video on this page.