vetrina — April 18, 2021 at 4:30 am

Kimberly McDonald’s natural stones




The stones, often rough, but of exceptional impact, by Kimberly McDonald ♦ jewels

Kimberly McDonald is also famous because many of her jewels went to brighten up famous clothes and skins: from former First Lady Michelle Obama to Cameron Diaz or Melissa McCarthy. But in reality her passion didn’t start with celebrities: she was born in North Carolina, she grew up collecting agate and geodes. In short, as a girl she was a lover of minerals. And this fixed idea of her stuck in her head: just look at her jewels, which seem inspired by the mineral department of a natural history museum. Her jewels, in fact, are known for the design that she uses geodes, agates, opals and diamonds in a natural version. In any case, the idea was liked.

Orecchini con opale e diamanti su oro con rodio nero
Orecchini con opale e diamanti su oro con rodio nero

The idea, however, liked. “Whenever the First Lady Michelle Obama wearing my jewels i am full of pride,” she confessed. “I know that she has the ability to select anything you want. And I respect her a lot and I appreciate that you have chosen my work on several occasions”. Perhaps Michelle, who is a nature lover, loves it was just the style of the jewelry, which also uses raw forms: geode, opal, emerald and agate are the first four materials with which the collections are made. That does not mean that they are less sexy, as you see in the video on this page.
Orecchini in oro con calcedonio e diamanti
Orecchini in oro con calcedonio e diamanti

Orecchini a cerchio con smeraldi su oro rodiato nero
Orecchini a cerchio con smeraldi su oro rodiato nero
Bracciale in macramé con geode e diamanti
Bracciale in macramé con geode e diamanti
Orecchini con geode e diamanti su oro giallo
Orecchini con geode e diamanti su oro giallo
Orecchini a forma di leone con diamanti
Orecchini a forma di leone con diamanti

Anello in oro e diamanti
Anello in oro e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *