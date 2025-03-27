Claudia De Rosa is a designer from Savona who approached jewelry through a bumpy path, the result of a complicated relationship behind her. A story different from that of many other more fortunate creators of jewelry. So much so that she also wrote a book, Le mie catene, with the intention not only of telling her own story, but of offering a message of hope to anyone who finds themselves fighting for their freedom. The new life of the designer, who founded the Claudia De Rosa Jewelry brand, now also has a gratifying recognition: it has been selected to participate in the Premio Maestri in Dubai, which will be held from 17 to 20 April 2025 at the World Trade Center of the city of the Emirates. Claudia De Rosa will present the Oceanesia jewelry set, consisting of the necklace and earrings in the Silver version, part of her patented collection Magnetika – Gioielli Calamita.



Made with upcycled magnetic materials, the adjustable choker is enriched by a maxi fish-shaped pendant in filigree aluminum, while the matching earrings in Silver version complete the bold and distinctive look. At the heart of Oceanesia is the patented Gioielli Calamita system, which allows you to customize the jewelry through interchangeable magnetic inserts, offering endless possibilities for transformation. Each piece is handcrafted in Italy, combining innovation and sustainability.

Participating in the Premio Maestri in Dubai is an extraordinary opportunity to share my vision of transformable and sustainable jewelry with an international audience. Oceanesia is designed for those who want to express their individuality through responsible luxury.

Claudia De Rosa