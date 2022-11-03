Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Ambra Angiolini indossa la collezione Starlet

All are Starlet with Mabina Gioielli

Starlet, according to the dictionary, is a young actress who aspires to become a star. But now it is also a bijoux collection signed by the Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli. The Starlet collection consists of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, all featuring a star. The Mabina Gioielli line is offered in rhodium, rose and gold silver, with cubic zirconia pavé and characterized by colored cabochon stones, set in the center of each piece. It includes tennis bracelets and multicharms, long or lobe earrings, long necklaces and chokers, adjustable rings.

Orecchini argento rodiato e dorato, con pavé di cubic zirconia e agata verde
The cabochon stone at the center of each jewel is offered in different variations, for example in green tones with green agate, or light pink and pink with synthetic tourmaline. The launch of the collection has been set in the theater in Italy that hosts X Factor, and also has Ambra Angiolini as godmother, who wore Starlet at the first Live of the Show produced by Fremantle and broadcast on Sky Uno. She is, in fact, a former starlet turned star.
Orecchini argento rodiato con pavé di cubic zirconia e tormalina sintetica
Collana in argento rodiato e dorato, con pavé di cubic zirconia e agata verde
Bracciale argento rodiato con cubic zirconia e tormalina sintetica
Bracciale argento rodiato rosa con pavé di cubic zirconia e tormalina sintetica
Bracciale tipo tennis in argento rodiato con agata verde
Anelli della Starlet collection
Ambra Angiolini indossa la collezione Starlet
