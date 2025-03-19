The accessible jewelry brand Marlù presents Reverse Hoop, a collection of earrings that re-proposes the shape of the circle, proposed in different versions. With the classic ring geometry, or button, with the volume without empty surfaces. Even such a simple starting point can be proposed in a large number of variations: the Reverse Hoop collection is made up of 54 models, . The stud earrings, for example, are available in 12 variations: they are distinguished by their rounded shapes, enriched by the presence of a synthetic pearl.



The 15 Reverse models have hoops in different sizes and textures, with the pearl as the central element. The collection is completed by three drop models, available in three different sizes. The material used is hammered steel in a natural version, or with a gold PVD finish.

