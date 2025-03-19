Orecchino a lobo cerchietto
Orecchino a lobo cerchietto

Marlù Reverse Hoop earrings

The accessible jewelry brand Marlù presents Reverse Hoop, a collection of earrings that re-proposes the shape of the circle, proposed in different versions. With the classic ring geometry, or button, with the volume without empty surfaces. Even such a simple starting point can be proposed in a large number of variations: the Reverse Hoop collection is made up of 54 models, . The stud earrings, for example, are available in 12 variations: they are distinguished by their rounded shapes, enriched by the presence of a synthetic pearl.

Orecchino a lobo ovale
Oval Stud Earring

The 15 Reverse models have hoops in different sizes and textures, with the pearl as the central element. The collection is completed by three drop models, available in three different sizes. The material used is hammered steel in a natural version, or with a gold PVD finish.
Orecchino a lobo con perla
Pearl Stud Earring

Reverse Hoop, orecchino a cerchio con chiusura doppia e perla
Reverse Hoop, Double Clasp Hoop Earring with Pearl
Orecchino a goccia
Drop Earring

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

La ,pdella Deborah Hung con i gioielli Garatti sull'Orient Express
Previous Story

Ciak di Garatti sull’Orient Express

Parure Incanto, con rubellite a goccia di 22 carati e diamanti per 11 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Palmiero’s Incanto

Latest from

Bracciale con dischetti in pietra e acciaio

Marlù says Namasté

Marlù expands the Dream Free line with the new capsule collection Namasté, a greeting word originating