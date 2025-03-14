Marlù expands the Dream Free line with the new capsule collection Namasté, a greeting word originating from India and widespread in many regions of Asia. The jewels in the collection are inspired by the bohemian style, with colors ranging from turquoise to brown. The proposal of the San Marino brand includes five necklaces and as many bracelets with snake chain, embellished with colored central spheres. To complete the collection, three bracelets in composite stone with a washer shape and a bracelet with a bold style, characterized by a portion of chain in a burnished finish with black IP steel in the center.



An example is the steel bracelet with stone and steel disks, with a central cylindrical steel element with a black oil texture. At one end there is a triangular steel element with a black oil texture, Marlù logo and the word Namastè connected to an extension with a rolò chain with a texture, removable and/or adjustable via round snap hooks. At the other end, the closure with a round lobster clasp.

