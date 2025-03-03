Scintille and Piccole Gioie, two collections from the Mya Boccadamo brand, are renewed. Cubic zirconia crystals are the protagonists of the Scintille collection, with classic tennis-style bracelets that are renewed by tripling the rows of stones on the wrist. The Boccadamo jewelry line adopts a color palette that extends from the classic white zirconia, to the more decisive tones of black or the more delicate ones of pink and blue. The Scintille bracelets are available in the rhodium-plated or gold-plated version.



Cool style also for the Piccole Gioie accessories. In this case, the collection of steel bracelets and necklaces is composed of strands of stars and hearts, both gold-plated and rhodium-plated, to be worn every day to enrich a trendy outfit. The closure is a lobster clasp.

