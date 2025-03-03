Scintille and Piccole Gioie, two collections from the Mya Boccadamo brand, are renewed. Cubic zirconia crystals are the protagonists of the Scintille collection, with classic tennis-style bracelets that are renewed by tripling the rows of stones on the wrist. The Boccadamo jewelry line adopts a color palette that extends from the classic white zirconia, to the more decisive tones of black or the more delicate ones of pink and blue. The Scintille bracelets are available in the rhodium-plated or gold-plated version.
Cool style also for the Piccole Gioie accessories. In this case, the collection of steel bracelets and necklaces is composed of strands of stars and hearts, both gold-plated and rhodium-plated, to be worn every day to enrich a trendy outfit. The closure is a lobster clasp.
New Scintille and Piccole Gioie by Boccadamo
Scintille and Piccole Gioie, two collections from the Mya Boccadamo brand, are renewed. Cubic zirconia crystals are the protagonists of the Scintille collection, with classic tennis-style bracelets that are renewed by tripling the rows of stones on the wrist. The Boccadamo jewelry line adopts a color palette that extends from the classic white zirconia, to the more decisive tones of black or the more delicate ones of pink and blue. The Scintille bracelets are available in the rhodium-plated or gold-plated version.
Latest from
The term Fancy, adopted by Brosway for a line of its jewelry, has two meanings in
Not just shoes: in Bologna the Ovyé brand, specialized in footwear, also offers a line of
In addition to being that part of the house reserved for women and children in the
In case you missed it, this year too, February 14th is Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day. And
The term symphony usually refers to a composition of Western classical music, most often for orchestra.