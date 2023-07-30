Cannabis and jewelry, the odd couple

Marijuana leaves also inspire fine jewelry, from Bulgari to Daniela Villegas and … ♦︎

The New York Times has also written about this: the world of jewelery and high jewelery has discovered the new leaves and flowers for its inspiration. After the lotus flower, the roses, the daisies and the innocent calla, the new vegetable to arouse interest is cannabis. Yes, the plant that, when properly pruned and dried turns into marijuana.

Bijoux at low prices that reproduce cannabis leaves have been on sale for years. They are sold to an alternative youth audience and are quite simple. Now, however, even the world of high jewelry has decided that marijuana leaves are a subject to be transformed into jewelry. Even following the decision by some countries, such as Canada or California, to liberalize cannabis use. Bulgari, for example, has recently presented a collection, Wild Pop, which also features pieces that reproduce marijuana leaves, like a necklace with diamonds and emeralds. A provocation? Maybe. But it’s calculated. In California Daniela Villegas has proposed a series of necklaces with pendants in the shape of pipes for smoking grass, made in gold, tourmaline, prehnite and topaz.

Also in California lives another designer who added marijuana leaves to her Sweet Leaf collection, Jacquie Aiche. A little more related to the alternative, but luxury world, is the Sapphire Collective in Los Angeles, which created the Stoned collection with necklaces and pendants in 18k gold with sapphires that they have the shape of joint, worn by a model who smokes visibly.

Nikki Erwin of the Established brand has instead created a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet coordinated with a series of cannabis leaves, which are often mistaken for innocent stars. And Brent Neale Winston decided to bring his gold, diamond and malachite creations to Las Vegas Couture. A stone that is perfect for her jewelry with the shape of marijuana leaves.