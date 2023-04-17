Anelli della linea Yellow
Anelli della linea Yellow

Recarlo is colored with the Yellow line

From white to yellow the step is short. But it is significant, because Recarlo is a jewelry brand that has always been identified with the white color of diamonds and gold. Actually, with some concessions to blue. Oa, however, the Yellow line of Recarlo arrives, made with its sunset gold, a gold that has a shade inspired by the light of the sunset, combined with white diamonds. Yellow gold, with a tone resulting from a long-studied alloy, is combined with the classic Anniversary and Anniversary Love collections. In short, it is a novelty.

Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo e diamanti

The Yellow line also includes new proposals for wedding rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. The idea is to reinterpret the Piedmontese brand’s bridal jewelery through a new style. Among the novelties there are new light hoop earrings, with a minimal design, tennis bracelets in yellow gold and diamonds, which flank the classics in white gold, choker necklaces with heart or round diamonds. The style remains the same, change the color.
Collane in oro giallo e diamanti
Collane in oro giallo e diamanti

Orecchini e anelli in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini e anelli in oro giallo e diamanti
Collana e anello con solitario a cuore
Collana e anello con solitario a cuore
Orecchini a cerchio medi in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio medi in oro giallo e diamanti

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kate Middleton al battesimo del principe Louis
Previous Story

5 rules for choosing pearl earrings

Anello Via Lattea in oro rosa e diamanti
Next Story

With Morphée on the Milky Way

Latest from vetrina