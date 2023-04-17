From white to yellow the step is short. But it is significant, because Recarlo is a jewelry brand that has always been identified with the white color of diamonds and gold. Actually, with some concessions to blue. Oa, however, the Yellow line of Recarlo arrives, made with its sunset gold, a gold that has a shade inspired by the light of the sunset, combined with white diamonds. Yellow gold, with a tone resulting from a long-studied alloy, is combined with the classic Anniversary and Anniversary Love collections. In short, it is a novelty.



The Yellow line also includes new proposals for wedding rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. The idea is to reinterpret the Piedmontese brand’s bridal jewelery through a new style. Among the novelties there are new light hoop earrings, with a minimal design, tennis bracelets in yellow gold and diamonds, which flank the classics in white gold, choker necklaces with heart or round diamonds. The style remains the same, change the color.