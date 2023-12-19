What’s the ideal gift for a woman? A global survey reveals that women’s favorite gift is…♦︎

What gift do women appreciate most? Since you are reading a gioiellis.com page you have already guessed the answer. But someone might have had some doubts about it. A survey conducted some time ago on a global scale by JewelStreet, a community of independent designers, cleared up any possible questions. Ok, the source is interested in what the results of the survey were, but the numbers seem clear. And, among other things, the survey did not limit itself to indicating generically what women’s favorite gift is, but also went as far as specifying the type.



The platform, therefore, promoted a survey to find out which gifts are most appreciated by the female public. Result: the study revealed that a piece of jewelery is the most appreciated gift by 58% of women. Next in the ranking are tickets for a show (30%), perfume (23%) and a dinner at a restaurant (15%).

The survey also focused on which type of jewelery is most appreciated: 57% of those interviewed hope to receive earrings as a gift. Ear jewelry, therefore, is the most popular type. Followed by necklaces (42%), bracelets (30%) and rings (26%).



By the way, the survey also identified what women, at least those interviewed, do not want to receive. In first place is (surprise) chocolate (31% of women do not appreciate a gift of this type). Even flowers are not so popular (17% of women don’t want them), as are underwear (17%). Not to mention household appliances or tools such as vacuum cleaners and kitchen accessories. So, if you have doubts about what to give a woman, now you have the answer.