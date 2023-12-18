The Italian Vhernier and the Catalan Facet: these are two of the novelties of the next edition of Vicenzaoro January (19 to 23 January 2024), which will celebrate its 70th birthday. An event which, alongside the celebrations (with an exhibition) of the largest European fair dedicated to jewellery, presents itself to buyers with over 1300 exhibitors, with 40% coming from 37 different countries, while buyers from over 130 countries are expected. Together with Vicenzaoro, as usual, there will be T.Gold, an event dedicated to machinery and technologies for gold and jewellery, as well as VO Vintage (19-22), an event open to the public dedicated to vintage watches and jewelery .



As usual, the strongest brands are found in the Icon area. With the reconfirmations of brands such as Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Fope, while Vhernier’s designer jewels will be stationed in the showroom on the first floor. Among the top brands there is no shortage of Annamaria Cammilli, Roberto De Meglio, Palmiero, Chantecler and Gismondi 1754 together with Vendorafa. Again: Leo Pizzo, Mirco Visconti, Davite & Delucchi, Giorgio Visconti, World Diamond Group, as well as the boutique brands of Peruffo Jewellery, Marco Dal Maso, Adolfo Courier, Serafino Consoli, Nanis, Verdi, Giovanni Ferraris, Butani, Staurino Fratelli, Baraka.Among the foreign brands, Schreiner, Hans Krieger, Giloy, Breuning, Niessing, Jörg Heinz and Heinz Mayer, Dámaso Martinez, Carrera y Carrera and the aforementioned Facet are confirmed, as well as Akillis, Djula, Autore and Fabergé. The Design Room area will not be missing either, with the debut of the French architect Michel Tortel with the Qitteri Paris brand and the proven participation of Vicky Shawe, Karen Suen, Alessio Boschi, Marina B, JMG Designer, Busatti Milano, Miseno Jewelry, Netali Nissim, Cedille Paris, Antonini Milano, Mousson Atelier, Osi Vitoria Jewelry and Misani.