









In the morning, you wonder what jewelry to wear in the office? Don’t know what jewelry to choose at work? Read this guide ♦ ︎

Which jewels can be worn in the office or, more generally, at the workplace? It is a question that many women ask to herself. You don’t? Bad. Not all jewels are suitable for all offices. Just as you do not intend to sit at a desk in a bathing suit, or with a long evening dress, even earrings, necklaces and bracelets must be in tune with your workplace.

Fortunately, choosing the right jewelry for the office is not difficult. Just follow these tips and you will always be at ease. And so will your colleagues.

Classify your workplace

All workplaces have their own image, an internal culture, a way of behavior of employees. Is it a public office? Are you dealing with customers? What kind? And how does your boss? Is it open to ideas or rather conformist? The choice of clothing, as well as jewelry, must take these factors into account. It’s up to you to decide whether to amaze, stay in tune with the customs of the environment, or scandalize with some jewel outside the rules. But you must be aware of it.

Traditionalist office

A study of elderly lawyers, a private school for rich children, the office of a finance company: in these places it is better not to cause scandals. Choose earrings that are not too big, preferably stud, to match the dress. Gold and pearls are fine. No way for big necklaces: well a small chain, a string of pearls, a thin bracelet, not too big ring. Better to avoid colored stones if they are of a flashy size. The jewels must be visible, but do not arouse curiosity and even less amazement. Sobriety.

Modern office

Lobe or circle earrings, but not maxi, are fine. But don’t exaggerate: they don’t have to shine too much or, worse, make noise when you are on the move: it is annoying to hear a person who is walking along the corridors and is clinking. In an office where formal wear is not required you can also wear more than one necklace together and rigid cuff bracelets, as long as they are not a hindrance to your work.

Creative office

If you work in an advertising, architecture, video or software studio, you are lucky. Probably no one will protest if you wear the most eye-catching jewels in your drawer. Big earrings, cocktail rings, large chains and even punk style jewelry can be in tune with the workplace. However, a rule remains: don’t wear something that can distract others. It is one thing to be noticed, another to distract those who work.

Other tips

Strass, cubic zirconia or other brilliant elements are more effective when it is dark, in the evening. Better to reserve them for occasions after office.

Bracelets can be worn with charms or many rings together. But be careful not to place them loudly on your desk or table.

Many jewels or few? Always better one less, than one more.

If you have worn a watch or bracelet, a ring, a pair of earrings and a necklace, you are already on the limit. Besides you risk turning into a Christmas tree.













