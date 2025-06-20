Rosato, collezione Azzurra
Azzurra, Rosato’s summer jewelry

The renewed Rosato collection dedicated to summer is called Azzurra. The choice of color is not random: it refers to the sky of clear hot days, the sea or a swimming pool. The jewelry of the brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group, however, are not dominated by the color that gives the collection its name. The Azzurra jewelry line is made of silver with a rose gold galvanic finish or in the original color of the metal, natural pearls and white cubic zirconia crystals.

The collection includes two bracelets, five necklaces, eight pairs of earrings. The recurring motif is that of the sphere, represented by pearls, or by metal boules with small cubic zirconia set in them.
