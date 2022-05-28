









Do you know the true meaning of the trilogy ring? Find out here what mean the three stones used in this type of ring ♦ ︎

The most popular ring for engagement, or for an anniversary, is the classic solitaire: a band of gold or platinum with one diamond. But it is not the only form of ring possible. A very popular alternative is the trilogy ring, that is, with three stones set.

Not everyone knows, however, that the trilogy ring is given a meaning.

But before talking about the meaning of the trilogy ring it is good to describe what it is. A trilogy ring is composed of a metal band, usually of made with gold white, yellow or pink, or platinum, with a cluster of three stones placed along the circle. In most cases it is diamonds. Often the central stone is a little larger or higher than the other two, which are the same size. But not always: sometimes the three stones have exactly the same carats.

But let’s get to the symbolic aspect, that is the meaning of the trilogy ring. The three stones symbolize the past, the present and the future. This is also the reason why the central stone is often larger: it indicates the importance of the present, that is of the life of a couple when the ring is donated. However, many established couples, perhaps no longer young, attribute a different meaning to the trilogy ring: the central stone symbolizes fidelity, while the other two the trust and respect.

Diamond is the most used stone, but there are those who choose other gems. Also in this case there are those who attribute a meaning to the gems: emerald green for loyalty, the blue sapphire for truth and peace and the ruby ​​red for passion.

Il diamante è la pietra più utilizzata, ma c’è chi sceglie altre gemme. Anche in questo caso c’è chi attribuisce un significato alle gemme: verde smeraldo per la fedeltà, lo zaffiro blu per verità e pace e il rosso rubino per la passione.











