Les Bonbons for leBebé

New collection by leBebé, the jewelery brand that has always been characterized by the unmistakable silhouettes of boys and girls applied to rings, earrings or pendants. On the occasion of the summer, leBebé jewels broaden the proposal with the introduction of color. The collection is called Les Bonbons, i.e. candies in French, which adds a playful reference that fits well with jewels intended above all for new mothers. The 9-karat white and yellow gold are combined with baguette-cut blue topaz, aquamarine, purple navette-cut amethyst and pink tourmalines.

Collana con sagoma bimbo in oro bianco 9kt con diamante, topazi azzurri taglio baguette e acquamarine
Necklace with baby silhouette in 9kt white gold with diamond, baguette-cut blue topaz and aquamarine

Not only that: the leBebè boy and girl silhouettes are embellished in the center with a small diamond. another novelty concerns the use of the two-finger ring for the first time. The jewels of the Les Bonbons collection are intended for young and dynamic mothers, as can be understood from the new shot of the Play! in which mother and daughter have fun on board the skate.

Anello con sagoma bimba in oro giallo 9kt con diamante, ametista viola taglio navette e tormalina rosa
Ring with girl silhouette in 9kt yellow gold with diamond, navette-cut purple amethyst and pink tourmaline
Anello due dita con sagoma bimba in oro giallo 9kt con diamante, ametista viola taglio navette e tormalina rosa
Two fingers ring with girl shape in 9kt yellow gold with diamond, navette cut violet amethyst and pink tourmaline
Anello due dita con sagoma bimbo in oro bianco 9kt con diamante, topazio azzurro taglio baguette e acquamarina
Two-finger ring with baby silhouette in 9kt white gold with diamond, baguette-cut blue topaz and aquamarine
Anello con sagoma bimbo in oro bianco 9kt con diamante, topazio azzurro taglio baguette e acquamarina
9kt white gold baby silhouette ring with diamond, baguette cut blue topaz and aquamarine

