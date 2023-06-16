Les Bonbons for leBebé

New collection by leBebé, the jewelery brand that has always been characterized by the unmistakable silhouettes of boys and girls applied to rings, earrings or pendants. On the occasion of the summer, leBebé jewels broaden the proposal with the introduction of color. The collection is called Les Bonbons, i.e. candies in French, which adds a playful reference that fits well with jewels intended above all for new mothers. The 9-karat white and yellow gold are combined with baguette-cut blue topaz, aquamarine, purple navette-cut amethyst and pink tourmalines.

Not only that: the leBebè boy and girl silhouettes are embellished in the center with a small diamond. another novelty concerns the use of the two-finger ring for the first time. The jewels of the Les Bonbons collection are intended for young and dynamic mothers, as can be understood from the new shot of the Play! in which mother and daughter have fun on board the skate.