The number of brands rises to 55, including six making their debut, which will participate in the next Watches and Wonders Geneva from 9 to 15 April 2024. The program also promises to be enriched at the Salon and In The City, specially designed for the general public for three of the five days. The organizers emphasize that the focus will be on the visitor experience, as well as connection and meaningful interaction with the exhibiting Maisons.



The brands of Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024

A.Lange & Söhne, Alpina Watches, Angelus, Arnold & Son, Baume & Mercier, Beauregard, Bell & Ross, Bremont, Cartier, Chanel, Charles Zuber, Charriol, Chopard, Chronoswiss, Cyrus Genève, Czapek & Cie, Eberhard & Co ., Ferdinand Berthoud, Frederique Constant, Gerald Charles, Grand Seiko, Grönefeld H., Moser & Cie., Hautlence, Hermès, Hublot, Hysek, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Moinet, Montblanc, Nomos Glashütte, Norqain , Oris, Panerai, Parmigiani, Fleurier, Patek Philippe, Pequignet, Piaget, Raymond Weil, Rebellion Timepieces, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, Rolex, Rudis Sylva, Speake-Marin, TagHeuer, Trilobe, Tudor, U-Boat, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Zenith



Tickets for entry to the Geneva Palaexpo can be purchased online from early February 2024, with student and weekend prices available. The next edition will take place over two floors and will feature new spaces for visitors to explore along with improved places for meetings and discussions. The Lab will take on a new dimension in the heart of the Show, symbolically representing the importance of technological innovation within manufacturers: startups, schools and engineers will reveal the secrets of tomorrow’s watchmaking. The idea is to offer an engaging, tactile and sensorial experience for the curious and particularly relevant for younger enthusiasts with career aspirations.With the In The City program, a new Village Horloger will be created to showcase the wonders of fine watchmaking, its crafts, savoir-faire and talents. Major brands will also join the celebrations with in-store activities featuring special presentations and displays of their best creations. A festive evening, with a free concert, will be held on April 11 on the Quai Général-Guisan.