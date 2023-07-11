Watches and Wonders 2024 date set

The next edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva will be held from 9 to 15 April 2024, again in the Halles del Palexpo which is located near the international airport of the city. New for next year: the general public will be able to attend the event over a long 3-day weekend, from Saturday to Monday inclusive. Visitors from the press and industry will have access to the show throughout the week. Watches and Wonders (formerly Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) is a trade show for the international watch and jewelery industry. It is organized by the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation and major brands of haute horlogerie participate in it, such as Cartier, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, Piaget.

This year the event achieved a record of around 43,000 unique visitors who attended the seven-day event, almost double the number in 2022. The 2024 edition intends to build on the success of 2023, further raising the profile of Geneva as an international watchmaking destination. The program will again be developed in two parts, Palexpo and In the City, with an evening event on Thursday 11 April in the heart of the city. The aim is to involve Genevans and local actors even more in the event. The brands taking part in Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 will be announced at a later date, together with the full programme.