









Villa Milano is a jewelery shop founded in 1876 by Benvenuto Villa, goldsmith, sculptor and alchemist, who exhibited his jewels and sculptures at the great World Expositions of the time. Now, now in its fifth generation, it continues to be one of the most refined Maison in the city. It is famous, in particular, for its large production of cufflinks. But it would be unfair to neglect jewelry production. For example, summer 2022 marks the arrival in the catalog of two new jewelry lines: Lumen and Botanic. We will talk about the latter in another article. Here we are dealing with Lumen instead.



Even if, as mentioned, the roots of Villa Milano lie in a past of 150 years, the brand does not give up on offering jewels of contemporary design and conception. This is the key to reading the Lumen line, made up of rings and earrings in aluminum, white gold and precious stones. Aluminum is a material recently rediscovered by several jewelers, but not everyone knows that until the beginning of the twentieth century it was considered a precious metal. Today it is used for its ease of processing and for the possibility of being interpreted with bright colors, as in the case of the Lumen line: fern green, royal blue, fuchsia, or more muted like old rose up to red. The jewels are also enriched with diamonds, sapphires, rubies.