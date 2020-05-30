Pebble London, all and more











The paradise of bijoux in Great Britain is Pebble London. Here is what it offers ♦ ︎

If you like big jewelry, colorful, ethnic, strange, whimsical, showy, exotic, surprising, and maybe even cheaper: in this case, your paradise is called Pebble London. In the heart of the British capital, the store founded by Peter Adler is the Mecca for those who love the jewels of this type. But the good news is that you can buy online as well, even from abroad, and very easily. The catalog is endless, as you can see a couple of screenshots taken from their website. Pebble London is a very well-known brand: providing jewelry to movie sets, but also to celebrity such as Kate Moss, Hilary Alexander, Maggie Smith and Iris Apfel.



As a young man Peter Adler was a member of a rock band that has had some success: so during the tour in America started the first collection of tribal handicrafts in Indian reservations. Then, it was the time of love for India and the Eastern countries, which imported the first collections, including silver and semi-precious stones. Finally, the business has expanded to China, Africa, Thailand, and South America, with jewels made of different metals, stones, wood, glass, coral and amber, but also glass beads produced in Europe in the nineteenth century. The jewels are in the tribal style of the peoples of Africa, the Pacific, China, Afghanistan, Nepal and India. They also liked to different designers, including Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Cavalli, Issey Miyake, Matthew Williamson, Emilio Pucci, Allegra Hicks, Joseph, Nicole Fahri, and Donna Karan. They not by chance his jewellery are often worn by the models in fashion shows. Margherita Donato

















