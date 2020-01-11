Villa, cufflinks with double fantasy











The endless series of cuff links of Gioielleria Villa in Milan: for men or women, combines craftsmanship and goldsmith virtuosity.

There are jewelry for men that the Big Brother lovers wear without moderation. There are others which, if are looked, tear a smile, curiosity and admiration for their ingenious imagination. Fall into this category the cufflinks, one of the few occasions for a man to wear jewelry also in formal occasions. As the tie, a pair of twins may constitute an transgression on a shirt under a gray suit, a pinstripe, a blue blazer. If, then, the twins are those Jewellery Villa di Milano, every eccentricity is welcome thanks to the imagination and precious workmanship of a vast set of twins. They come in all types, from classic with a geometric shape, those representing cars, helicopters, animals, hobbies, sports. But, perhaps, the most sophisticated being those that have the form of buttons, that is, the element it replaces. These twins are pieces of quality jewelry and, therefore, have a variable cost: from a few hundred Euros, up to thousands of Euros for the pair in gold and rubies. In brackets: nothing prevents that are wore by a woman.

Gioielleria Villa, in any case, not only offers twins, but also exquisite pieces of jewelry (we'll talk about in another article). It also has a long tradition: is born in 1876, while Giuseppe Verdi composed Othello, from the work of Benvenuto Villa. Who also has a curious history: the goldsmith, sculptor and alchemist, has tried in vain for life the formula to produce a black gold alloy. Example of his creativity is an extremely modern sculpture silver Cube collapsible with which he won the gold medal at the famous Paris Universal Exhibition of 1889.














