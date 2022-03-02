









Sustainability and technological evolution. Young generations and purchasing trends. These are the themes that will accompany the next edition of Vicenzaoro. Topics that will be at the center of events, debates, workshops. The program is already outlined.



A meeting is planned on the theme of the scenario for the goldsmith sector: a positive picture with new uncertainties to face. It is an analysis of the trend of the Italian sector 2021 in the report presented by the Goldsmiths Club, in collaboration with the Studies and Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo, which photographs the sentiment of the main players thanks to a new qualitative survey which for the first time enriches numerical analysis.Il Cibjo promotes the meeting Emphasizing jewelery’s positive impact on society, as an integral part of its value proposition, sponsored by the Natural Diamond Council. It will focus on the changes in communication and marketing paradigms in light of the growing importance that consumers, especially the youngest, attach to the social value of the products purchased, as well as the monetary and emotional value. Also curated by Cibjo, the conference on Innovation and technology in jewelery manufacturing, supporting creativity and driving sustainable impact, this time with the contribution of Platinum Guild International: it will instead focus on the use of new production technologies such as 3D printing and laser welding, able to free the creativity of artisans and designers and promote accessibility and inclusion in a highly technical and specialized sector.Educating to beauty – the crafts of excellence for the new generations of jewelery is instead a meeting organized by Assogemme, with the president Paolo Cesari and the participation of the president of the Mani Intelligenti Foundation Alessia Crivelli, of the director of the Igi of Milan, Loredana Prosperi, and guests such as Giampiero Bodino, Artistic Director of Richemont, and Simone Rizzetto, CEO of the Damiani laboratory, moderated by the coach & trainer Raffaele Ciardulli.It is the day of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, an independent observatory of Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro), centered on jewelery forecasting. The founder of the observatory, Paola De Luca, will lead the discussion on The Circular Vision – Design Thinking, exploring innovation in the Jewelery Sector, to explore the opportunities for an approach to circularity in the sector.It’s time for T.GOLD technologies, the jewelery machinery exhibition held at the same time as Vicenzaoro: for the whole day the Jewelery Technology Forum, the international conference dedicated to innovations for the production and processing of precious stones , will be an opportunity for direct contact between goldsmiths and the world linked to research and development. The event is co-organized by Ieg together with the Legor Group, which will enrich the fair program also with an in-depth study on the evolution of the role of silver from production to the final consumer, entitled The Evolution of Silver: Manufacturing to Consumer.Among the scheduled events there is also the presentation by Assocoral of the MadeinTorredelGreco project, in collaboration with the Ice Agency (the president of the agency, Carlo Ferro, will be present as a speaker). The talk Piazza Italia – Stronger Together, will instead focus on the principles of evolution, innovation and connection in the restart that govern the new business vision with the United States. There will be no lack of technical insights from Gem Talks and Digital Talks. The first in collaboration with the Italian Gemological Institute to open the world of gems to producers, wholesalers, retailers and retailers and in collaboration with Confcommercio Federpreziosi, to help jewelery and watch retailers to orient themselves on issues such as the lifestyle sector in addition to the crisis: online shopping, digital communication and influencer marketing and Cybercrime and protection of jewelery: prevention is the best defense.