









While waiting to understand how much the conflict in Ukraine will impact the sector, the data for the world of jewelry are still positive. In particular for Gismondi 1754, a Genoese company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan list of the Italian Stock Exchange. As of February 15, 2022, the company reports, the group recorded sales revenues of 1.81 million euros, reaching and already exceeding the results achieved in the first quarter of 2021 (they were equal to 1.39 million euros) . In short, with more than a month before the end of the first quarter of 2022, Gismondi 1754 already achieves a growth of 420 thousand euros, given that it follows the positive trend recorded by the Group at the end of the year, when sales totaled 9.74. million, achieving + 48% compared to the full year 2020.



The result, always comments Girmondi 1754, also reflects a significant increase in global demand for jewelry in 2021, which recorded a + 29% compared to 2020 in the retail sale of diamond jewelry (source Report Bain & Company The Global Diamond Industry 2021-22 ), with profit margins along the value chain rapidly returning to pre-pandemic levels. Added to this is the strong growth in online sales during lockdown periods and the highly efficient operational organization of companies in the sector.

We are determined to consolidate our presence and bring our jewelry and personalization philosophy to the world. These results give us a lot of confidence in view of the end of the first quarter which we will close with growth, albeit in a complex macroeconomic context, but which sees the demand for luxury goods and jewelery in strong growth as they are also considered a safe haven.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

Gismondi 1754 was one of the companies that made programming one of its strengths, so much so that in the last three months of 2021 it sensed and grasped the strong demand of the market, increasing the stock of raw materials by about 30% compared to to the past years. A strategy that, on the one hand, allows us to satisfy the growing demands of customers and, at the same time, thanks to the increase in the prices of diamonds, gold and precious stones since January 2022, equal to about + 30% on average (source: Rapaport Report 25 February 2022), to date the value of the warehouse compared to the purchase cost is greater than about 2 million euros.