VicenzaOro September canceled, in its place is Voice











VicenzaOro September is officially canceled. He won the covid-19. Instead, Voice is born, a new format. The great Italian jewelery fair suffered the same fate as Couture and Baselworld, who had to surrender to the health emergency. Of course, in Italy the pandemic has almost disappeared, but in other parts of the world it is raging and this, according to the organizers, would have compromised the September meeting in Vicenza. Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes the event, therefore decided to postpone everything to the January appointment.



As a partial alternative, Ieg proposes the Voice format, an acronym for Vicenzaoro International Community Event, between Saturday 12 and Monday 14 September 2020. The name of the event alludes, in fact, to the idea of ​​giving voice to the protagonists of the jewelery chain. Obviously it is not the same as VicenzaOro, even if Voice will have the patronage of a series of institutions: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ice Agency (organization of the State to encourage exports), Confindustria Federorafi, Confartigianato, Cna, Apindustria, Confcommercio , Assocoral and, internationally, Cibjo, the world jewelry confederation.



Voice, in the intentions, will be a meeting opportunity to discuss the state of the industry and the next challenges with opinion leaders. Topics: sustainability, trend & design, innovation & technology with institutional moments and technical talks.



The events will unfold over several areas of the Vicenza Fair, including television and live directing systems of all talks and seminars, also visible in streaming on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook. However, the part dedicated to the product is not missing: the most courageous companies in the supply chain, who challenge the fear of contagion, will present the new collections. The Buyer Virtual Room project will be activated for foreign buyers who cannot be present: meetings scheduled by the exhibitors themselves through the I-Mop Ieg Meeting Omnichannel Platform. The Voice event will also live outside the Vicenza Fair, in the city, with Vioff, this time titled The new golden way.















