bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — June 24, 2020 at 5:00 am

The ocean becomes Rosato




Safeguard the sea. But also your appearance. To combine business with pleasure is Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. Indeed, Rosato launches an initiative linked to its Into the Blue collection. The purchase of a pendant from the collection will help, with a portion of the proceeds, to support the One Ocean Fundation, an Italian initiative established in 2018 by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, which has as its objective the safeguarding of the marine ecosystem. Those who adhere to this proposal also receive a limited edition bracelet as a tribute to their participation in the initiative. The bracelet is in Japanese and silver glass.

Il bracciale con perle di vetro e i ciondoli della collezione Into the Blue
Il bracciale con perle di vetro e i ciondoli della collezione Into the Blue

The bracelet can obviously serve to attach the charms of the Into the Blue collection. These are pendants with a marine subject: shells, sea stars and small fish. As an alternative to the bracelet with glass pearls, available in different colors, you can use modular bracelets in natural silver or with rose gold plating, in some cases with the addition of enamel. The collection also includes earrings and necklaces with the charms as pendants.
Anello in argento placcato oro rosa
Anello in argento placcato oro rosa

Bracciale con perle di vetro
Bracciale con perle di vetro
Bracciale in argento con charm
Bracciale in argento con charm
Ciondoli in argento
Ciondoli in argento
Ciondoli in argento placcato oro e smalto
Ciondoli in argento placcato oro e smalto
Orecchino in argento
Orecchino in argento

Collana con pendente in argento placcato oro
Collana con pendente in argento placcato oro







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *