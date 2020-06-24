The ocean becomes Rosato











Safeguard the sea. But also your appearance. To combine business with pleasure is Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. Indeed, Rosato launches an initiative linked to its Into the Blue collection. The purchase of a pendant from the collection will help, with a portion of the proceeds, to support the One Ocean Fundation, an Italian initiative established in 2018 by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, which has as its objective the safeguarding of the marine ecosystem. Those who adhere to this proposal also receive a limited edition bracelet as a tribute to their participation in the initiative. The bracelet is in Japanese and silver glass.



The bracelet can obviously serve to attach the charms of the Into the Blue collection. These are pendants with a marine subject: shells, sea stars and small fish. As an alternative to the bracelet with glass pearls, available in different colors, you can use modular bracelets in natural silver or with rose gold plating, in some cases with the addition of enamel. The collection also includes earrings and necklaces with the charms as pendants.

















