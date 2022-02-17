









Some anticipation in view of Vicenzaoro, which this year has been moved from January to March 17-21. The advances concern the registered audience of exhibitors, starting with the pavilion reserved for Icon, a name that distinguishes the largest jewelry brands. Not only. Another novelty, compared to what was planned for January, is the return of The Design Room, which brings together innovative jewelry creators. It will include brands such as Alessio Boschi, JMG Designer, Cedille Paris, Netali Nissim, Gaia Spallanzani and Elena Chernyavskaya Jewelry.



In total, over a thousand brands will be present in Vicenzaoro. To these are added those present at T. Gold, the international exhibition of technologies and machinery for goldsmithing, and at VO’Clock Privé (18-20 March), reserved for contemporary watchmaking and open to the public. Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, cites some of the most famous brands present (which those who follow gioiellis.com know well). For example, Fope, who will present a new gold jersey (we’ll talk about it in the next few days). Roberto Coin will present the new creations of the Navarra line, inspired by the royal coat of arms of the Spanish region. Crivelli, on the other hand, will develop the Like Chromatic collection. Other brands present are Fabergè, Damiani, Annamaria Cammilli, Nanis, Giovanni Ferraris, Gismondi 1754, Serafino Consoli, Leo Pizzo (returning to Vicenzaoro), Palmiero and Picchiotti.Instead, Schreiner, a high-end jewelery company, comes from Germany. Among the non-Italian brands, the German Stenzhorn will also be included and, again from Germany, Al Coro will also return to Vicenza. Also present were the Dutch Tirisi, the Lebanese Yeprem, specialized in high jewelery based on diamonds, the Basque Damaso Martinez and the French Djula, who proposes a glam rock style, as well as Akillis. The high-end pearls will instead be represented by Yoko London.