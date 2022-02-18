After the heroes of Disney it is the turn of the super heroes of Marvel. Pandora expands the number of bracelets and pendants dedicated to the fantasy world with Avengers, the result of the collaboration with Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel x Pandora collection is inspired by the iconic characters that populate paper comics but, above all, the many films with super heroes who save the world thanks to their exceptional powers. The collection includes a charm for each Avenger, with a design that summarizes the characteristics of the characters. In addition, each charm is engraved with a symbolic phrase that summarizes the character’s qualities.
We have been fascinated by the heroism, strength but also fragility of the Avengers. These superheroes encourage each of us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we really want. Celebrating what we believe in and giving voice to what we love are the elements that connect the Marvel universe to Pandora.
Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora