









After the heroes of Disney it is the turn of the super heroes of Marvel. Pandora expands the number of bracelets and pendants dedicated to the fantasy world with Avengers, the result of the collaboration with Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel x Pandora collection is inspired by the iconic characters that populate paper comics but, above all, the many films with super heroes who save the world thanks to their exceptional powers. The collection includes a charm for each Avenger, with a design that summarizes the characteristics of the characters. In addition, each charm is engraved with a symbolic phrase that summarizes the character’s qualities.

