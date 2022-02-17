news — February 17, 2022 at 4:33 am

New boutique for Marie Mas




Marie Mas, a jewelry brand founded and directed by Marie Cabirou, has moved to Paris. The new boutique is located at 41 Rue de Richelieu, in the center, 1st arrondissement, not far from the Louvre. The showroom was designed by the designer Morgane Fraga, a graduate of the prestigious Duperré Parisian school. Every detail has been designed to be consistent with the brand’s DNA, with soft colors and curved shapes, to create a welcoming atmosphere.

L'interno della boutique di Marie Mas
L'interno della boutique di Marie Mas

Marie Cabirou, the founder of the Maison, who shone with original jewels with moving elements, also studied at École Duperré (College of Art, Design and Fashion) and Ifm (French Fashion Institute) in Paris. She learned jewelry design by assisting Florence Croisier and Shourouk. In 2012, she joined the Christian Dior Couture house with Raf Simons. Having learned the secrets of fine jewelry, after three years she decided to launch her line, which has her name or, better, that of her grandmother which, she explains, has influenced her taste for beauty and creation.

Un angolo della boutique
Un angolo della boutique

Marie Cabirou, a sinistra, con Morgane Fraga
Marie Cabirou, a sinistra, con Morgane Fraga

Orecchino in oro rosa e rubini
Orecchino in oro rosa e rubini by Marie Mas







