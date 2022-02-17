









Marie Mas, a jewelry brand founded and directed by Marie Cabirou, has moved to Paris. The new boutique is located at 41 Rue de Richelieu, in the center, 1st arrondissement, not far from the Louvre. The showroom was designed by the designer Morgane Fraga, a graduate of the prestigious Duperré Parisian school. Every detail has been designed to be consistent with the brand’s DNA, with soft colors and curved shapes, to create a welcoming atmosphere.



Marie Cabirou, the founder of the Maison, who shone with original jewels with moving elements, also studied at École Duperré (College of Art, Design and Fashion) and Ifm (French Fashion Institute) in Paris. She learned jewelry design by assisting Florence Croisier and Shourouk. In 2012, she joined the Christian Dior Couture house with Raf Simons. Having learned the secrets of fine jewelry, after three years she decided to launch her line, which has her name or, better, that of her grandmother which, she explains, has influenced her taste for beauty and creation.