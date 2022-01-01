









Being green is not only fashionable, but also a necessity to save the world from climate change. Also for this reason, flowers and plants are a symbol of a sensitivity to the environment, which the young designer Helena Thulin has decided to interpret in an original way. Her jewelry, in silver and Swarovski crystals, is largely inspired by flowers and plants with a naturalistic style. Earrings and necklaces are inspired by the different varieties of botanical species and each jewel has the name of a flower.



In short, they recall the originals in nature, or they transform the plant geometries into new strange plants. Helena Thulin, considered a designer she loves to experiment with, followed courses at the Studio Berçot fashion school in Paris. She also worked for Chloé, Sonia Rykiel and Simone Rocha before turning to jewelry with her own brand in 2018. Even if the materials used are not particularly precious, the original design, the design and the thematic proposal make Helena Thulin’s bijoux something new. She works in her atelier in Paris.