









Once the curtain has closed, it’s time for the accounts. How much did the war atmosphere weigh on Vicenzaoro, following the covid and post-pandemic euphoria? Ieg, the company that organizes the most important European jewelry fair underlines the positive result. First, however, let’s summarize the result from the small informal survey conducted by gioiellis.com on a panel of 37 exhibitors: 85% said they were very worried about the repercussions on the business (as well as from a human point of view, of course) of the war in Ukraine. 65% have taken into account more or less significant negative effects on their sales, while 10% do not expect jolts and the rest are simply uncertain.

That said, the Vicenzaoro balance sheet (which was joined by T. Gold) marked + 24% attendance compared to the Vicenzaoro September 2021 edition, of the same duration and also inserted in the unprecedented post-pandemic context. In short, despite the winds of war, a confident climate remains, even if shaken by events. The turnout of buyers and visitors from abroad, the final statement specifies, recorded attendances from Spain (6.5% of the total), Germany (6.4%), United States (6.3%), Greece (5 , 3%), France (5.2%), for a total of 53%. Numbers that are added to a brilliant final balance for the goldsmith sector: 2021 turnover of 8.8 billion euros and increased exports of Made in Italy + 15.7% compared to 2019 (+ 54% on 2020), with double-digit growth compared to 2019 towards the USA and the United Arab Emirates (Extra-EU exports worth 75%). With the hope that in September a climate of peace will consolidate an equally optimistic vision, even if two markets are now to be considered off limits.