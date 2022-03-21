









The large temples are back, the diamonds with six zeros are back. The next stop for enthusiasts and collectors will take place in New York, where Christie’s is planning a sale of Magnificent Jewels on April 13. The auction includes a selection of colored and colorless diamonds and precious stones, along with historical jewelery from private collections and designer jewelery from Bvlgari, Cartier, JAR, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels. Jewels that before the sale will be on display at Christie’s Dubai from 26 to 29 March.



The auction is led by The Fuchsia Rose, an intense pink-purple diamond of 8.82 carats, potentially flawless internally (estimate 4-6 million dollars). The sale also features beautiful colored diamonds, such as an 11.63 carat blue fancy diamond ring, VS1 clarity (Estimate 2.5-3.5 million) and a 15.31 carat (1- 1.5 million). A 2.44-carat fancy deep pink diamond ring (valued at 1-2 million). There are also colorless diamonds, including a ring with a maxi brilliant cut stone of 51.28 carats, color I, clarity SI1 (1.3-1.8 million), or a ring with a diamond of 21.05 carats, color E , internally flawless (1.4-2.4 million). A ring from Tiffany & Co. with a diamond of 13.91 carats, color H, clarity VS2 (350,000-500,000) is relatively more affordable.The sale includes a rare and historic antique Tiffany & Co. Subway pendant watch with diamonds and enamels. Presented for the first time to the public at auction, the pendant watch was a specially commissioned piece of jewelry to commemorate the opening of the New York subway. Behind the domed crystal on one side of the clock is the earth taken during the Metro’s inauguration on March 24, 1900, along with the initials of the original owner, Georgie Annie McDonald, daughter of John B. McDonald who was responsible for overseeing the construction of the first metro line in the city. The incision along the outside reads “some earth from the first shovel extracted by Mayor Van Wyck at the excavation of the ground for the first subway”.The sale is complemented by jewelry from the Rockefeller family, including a Cartier Art Déco sapphire and diamond bracelet, a Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire and diamond ring and an Art Déco emerald pearl, diamond and multi-gem necklace.