The Milanese jewellery house opens two new boutiques in Beijing and Shanghai, bringing its total to 20.

From a brand characterized by Made in Italy design to a brand with a strong international presence, the Richemont Group is pushing Vhernier towards new horizons. This is demonstrated by the two openings in China, the first two in mainland China after Hong Kong. With these two new boutiques, the number of single-brand stores has risen to 20 since Vhernier joined the Geneva-based group in 2024. In addition to Milan, the Vhernier brand is also present in Rome, Venice, Capri, Paris, Monaco, Geneva, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Dubai, in addition to those in Villa d’Este (Como), Naples, Athens, Istanbul, two in Tokyo, and three in China.



In these two major cities, there is a natural sense of style. Elegance and craftsmanship are deeply appreciated here. Many customers have already had the opportunity to discover our Maison while traveling to Milan, Dubai, or Hong Kong; today, we are delighted to bring our vision of contemporary jewelry directly to their home country.

Isabella Traglio, Head of Design and R&D at Vhernier



The new openings are located in Beijing and Shanghai, inside the Peninsula hotels. Both stores offer a selection of Vhernier jewelry, including the Abbraccio and Calla collections, the Maison’s most renowned line, along with Freccia and Palloncino. The Milanese brand’s jewelry is characterized by a modern and essential design and crafted with equally distinctive goldsmith techniques, such as Trasparenze, a name that refers to the use of different materials, such as stones or mother-of-pearl, layered to create unique nuances. Furthermore, the jewelry, in addition to classic gold and diamonds, is also crafted in less conventional materials, such as titanium, aluminum, bronze, and ebony.



The concept for the new stores is by architect Matteo Fraticelli of the New York-based firm From Architecture. The Beijing boutique spans 130 square meters, offering a sophisticated spatial experience with an intimate and comfortable atmosphere. It features a spacious VIP lounge dedicated to our most loyal customers, enhanced by jewelry sketches displayed on the walls. Chinotto armchairs by Milanese architect Luigi Caccia Dominioni reference Italian design heritage, contributing to a sense of timeless elegance. The Shanghai boutique, conceived on a more intimate scale, conveys a contemporary and dynamic spirit through a fluid layout that enhances the dialogue between the jewelry and its surroundings.