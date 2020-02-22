3 tips to choose the ring of marriage











How to choose the wedding ring? Before you choose a ring you have to think of it: here are three tips to make the right decision.

It may seem strange, but many couples are choosing wedding rings at the last minute. Others are convinced that the rings exchanged at the altar or in the secular ceremony are all the same: simple yellow metal bands. The most savvy people know that is not so, but in many underestimate the ring buying process. And it is a mistake: the wedding ring is something that is worn throughout life (it is assumed) and it is a choice that goes well weighted. If you have doubts you can also read this brief guide on how to choose the ring.

In short, it pays to choose wedding rings with more attention and pass less time to decide which plants to use during the ceremony, a thing that no one will make the case (except for your bank account). Here, then, three useful tips for choosing wedding ring.

1 Use Internet and make comparisons

Gioiellis.com can be very helpful to choose which ring you can put on your finger and keep an eye on what are the latest trends in jewelry. But the ring must enjoy above all to you, bearing in mind that it will live long on your hands. You want it in white, yellow or pink gold? Today there is freedom of choice, and no one will have to say. There are also rings that use two or three different colors of gold. And then there is platinum. The shape is no longer just that of classical smooth band of metal, but you can also choose rings with different shape. Do not rush, and think through what form and color you like to wear every day.

2 Decide the budget

After choosing what kind of ring you like, color, size and shape, think about how much you want to spend. Keep in mind that a platinum ring can cost more than twice of a jewel with the same shape, but in gold. Not only. To determine the price are also the carat, ie how many is pure gold (18-karat means that 75% of the metal is composed of gold, the remainder of other materials such as silver or nickel). Less carats are declared (for example, 14 or 9 carats) and less expensive it will be the ring. But also it spoils more easily. Even the brand’s choice affect much on the cost of a ring: companies with well-known brands, on the other hand, usually offer more guarantees on what you buy.

3 Think also after

4 Think about the later too

A ring is forever, hopefully. But, unfortunately, your jewel also ages. Over time it can be scratched, or with your hands they can become larger or thinner. When you choose a ring, therefore, you also identify the jeweler who in addition to the metal circle also sells services such as cleaning, repairing or resizing the ring. If the ring also has stones, the jeweler can undertake to guarantee replacement in case of loss. Finally, don’t overlook security. If your ring is rather expensive, it is possible to insure it against theft or loss. But first make sure of its true value with additional expert expertise.



5 With stone or without

A simple golden faith can make many women happy. Of course, if he also has a diamond or a precious stone it doesn’t hurt. If your budget permits, do not limit your choice to the bare minimum, that is to the classic record. Today many wedding rings offer interesting elaborations capable of enriching the value of the jewel.













