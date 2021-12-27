









Like every year, Pantone presented what defines the color of the year. For 2022, therefore, the Pantone marked with the number 17-3938 also had a name: Very Peri. The name indicates a shade of periwinkle (English: periwinkle). Basically, a violet color. But it would be too simple to call it that, as it has been for a few thousand years. Pantone, in fact, claims that “Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and of the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. ” Think of it as you like. The fact is that periwinkle-colored jewels could be all the rage in 2022.



If, on the other hand, you are wondering why the color purple (pardon, periwinkle) touched in 2022, you should know that the color of the year is a marketing idea designed by Pantone to make its brand more famous. The color of the year, in fact, has only existed since 2000, when the Pantone Color Institute (which is within the company) began advertising the Color of the Year. And it is this body within Pantone that chooses the color of the year. Pantone, of course.